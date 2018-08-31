Business

Mining School to offer formal certification to managers of small and medium-sized operations

By Staff Writer

A strategic multi-stakeholder partnership among interest groups in the mining sector is in the process of being created with a view to overseeing the implementation of a number of initiatives designed to foster greater sustainability in the country’s artisanal, small and medium-scale gold mining enclaves.

Stabroek Business has learnt that discourses are in train towards an understanding among the parties that commits them, jointly, to working both individually and collectively to reduce the negative impact of mining on the country’s forest resources and the use of mercury in the sector.

The ‘partners’ in the venture are the Guyana Mining School Inc., Conservation International (CI) Guyana, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association(GGDMA), the National Mining Syndicate (NMS) and the Guyana Women Miners Organization (GWMO)…..

