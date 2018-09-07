CARICOM buyers set to dominate GUYTIE

Up to earlier this week regional business enterprises were significantly outnumbering those from North America, Europe and further afield that had accepted invitations to participate in the September 19-22 Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE) though the organizers of the event were mindful to tell Stabroek Business that the list of thirty-three potential buyers made available on Wednesday was unlikely to be exhaustive as far as overseas participation was concerned.

Of the potential buyers listed up until now as having committed to participating in GUYTIE fourteen are from Trinidad and Tobago with a further two listed as being from Tobago. Five potential buyers from Barbados were listed as scheduled to be here for the event whilst two companies from St. Lucia and one each from Suriname, Belize and Haiti are registered to participate in the event. Beyond the Caribbean Community one company each from Canada, India, Brazil are due here for GUYTIE.

While the organizers will be hoping that the number of major extra regional business entities participating in the event will increase before the launch of the event, an official linked to the planning team told Stabroek Business that it was “encouraging” that potential buyers from the region had signaled an interest in acquiring manufactured and forest products, a circumstance which the official said was likely to open up opportunities for a wide range of sectors including those dominated by small and medium-sized businesses. ….