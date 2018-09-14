GMSA urge strong action by gov’t over ‘slowing manufacturing sector’

On Tuesday, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) called on the government to take strong steps to reverse the slowdown of the manufacturing sector.

A team from the GMSA including its President, Shyam Nokta met with Minister of Finance Winston Jordan as part of engagements on Budget 2019. A release from the GMSA said that Nokta in presenting the organisation’s position paper for Budget 2019 referred to the slowing down of the manufacturing sector. He said that according to the Ministry of Finance Mid Year Report for 2018 the manufacturing sector contracted by 2.4% primarily due to falls in the production of sugar and rice. Light manufacturing also recorded slower growth compared to 2017.

While adverting to the growth in the forestry sub-sector at the half year point of 18.1 % and driven by the production of logs and roundwood, mainly from small operators, the GMSA said that the export of timber is now slowing down. The GMSA also said that for much of the year this sector has been plagued by the deplorable condition of hinterland roads, compounded by poor weather. The state of interior roads has also affected the supply of goods by manufacturers to the hinterland. The GMSA stressed that tax measures introduced in Budget 2017 such as VAT on electricity continue to hamper the manufacturing sector. It also said that adjustments to the VAT Act in 2018 where several items were re-categorised from Zero Rated to Exempt has hampered the ability of manufacturers to reclaim VAT on inputs made for items for export. Among the sectors which have been severely affected are wood processing and rice exports. The GMSA also said that the steady decline in the sugar sector is cause for concern not only for its national impact but also the dependence of light manufacturing for inputs from the sugar industry – specifically molasses…..