More Guyanese being trained for oil and gas sector

With the pace of progress towards preparations for oil and gas recovery accelerating, heightened emphasis is being placed on equipping Guyanese with aspects of the training necessary for them to be part of the historic experience.

TOTALTEC Oilfield Services is now training a third batch of recruits for oilfield services.

Its Academy began its third training programme in August with the addition of the first Guyanese assistant instructor, the Department of Public Information said. As the Academy continues its efforts to increase the participation of women in the growing industry, among its latest batch, are four female recruits.

President and CEO of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal said the academy is on track to have over 100 trainees successfully graduate by end of the year.

This week, the online-based Information and Resource Centre, OILNOW which serves to provide continual updates on the activities of the various stakeholders in the local oil and gas sector in Guyana reported that the wholly Guyanese-owned recruitment facility Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) is in the process of enlisting a second batch of Guyanese for substantive positions in the country’s oil and gas sector.

OILNOW reports that (SRS) firm will be training the new batch of ten persons for positions in the sector that include sailors, motormen and cooks. The new recruits reportedly include persons who are already graduates of some of Guyana’s best-known training institutions including the Carnegie School of Home Economics and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Training Centre. With the acceleration of ExxonMobil’s oil recovery programme (coupled with the Local Content spinoff) expected to impact on unemployment across the country OILNOW is reporting that the current recruitment drive by SRS is targeting Linden and Berbice. The forthcoming round of training, SRS says, will commence on September 24 and conclude on October 2 and will be undertaken at the local MatPal Marine Institute.

OILNOW is also reporting that SRS is involved in a Strategic Partnership Venture (SPV) with Century Tamara Energy Services Inc., that will witness collaboration in ventures aimed at training Guyanese to work in various positions including assignments on Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Further training and subsequent positions in the oil and gas sector for Guyanese can be anticipated from a

collaborative effort between the University of Guyana and the Government Technical Institute (GTI) on the one hand and the Italian-owned firm SAIPEM SPA, a globally known company in the oil and gas sector that offers construction and offshore and onshore drilling services installing sub-sea pipelines and fixed platforms and manages onshore construction and drilling projects. The collaborative initiative is expected to yield an internship programme for four Guyanese students in the United States from September to December after which they are expected to be deployed directly to the Liza project locally.

The internship programme will reportedly include “hands-on training on the management of fabrication activities with focus on Quality, HSE, design, constructability and welding/NDT/Painting.” The students, OILNOW says will be equipped with skills and Knowledge directly relevant to their role of supporting SAIPEM’s role in ensuring that design and construction activities carried out by the company are delivered in accordance with client requirements and in conformity with local legislation.

The internship programme will include training in human resources and logistics coordination skills necessary to equip the trainees to assist with logistics, travel management, developing and implementing SAIPEM’s America’s policies, procedures and programmes associated with human resources on the Liza Project.

One of the trainees will be targeted for training as a Materials Coordinator and will be responsible for supporting SAIPEM’s Quality Department.