Samuda welcomes end to long battle for ban on some plastic products

(Jamaica Gleaner) Government Senator Matthew Samuda, who tabled a motion in the Senate for the ban on a range of plastic and Styrofoam products, has welcomed the recent announcement of the interdiction, which comes almost two years since he started the campaign.

“This is good news for the current and future generations in Jamaica. I am heartened that the administration, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has been decisive and shown the courage to take this decision, which is a demonstrable indicator of its firm commitment to putting in place measures to protect our environment,” said Samuda.

He said the ban, which was announced after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including the private sector and the parliamentary Opposition, “is an indicator that the democratic parliamentary process in Jamaica is not only alive and well, but may also be used to effect positive legacy changes, especially in relation to how we pursue sustainable development”.

Samuda also underscored that there was no need for new legislation to impose the ban or for the penalties applicable for breaches as the announced measures may be imposed under sections of the Trade Act.

EXCERPT OF THE TRADE ACT

SECTION 11: Where an order made by the minister under the provisions of Section 8 prohibits the importation or exportation of any goods, except under the authority of a licence granted by the minister, the minister may, subject to the provisions of this section, grant or withhold licences for the importation or, as the case may be, exportation of such goods.

SECTION 13 (l): Any person who

(a) contravenes or fails to comply with any term, condition, or restriction of, or subject to which, any licence is granted under Section 11, or

(b) in or in connection with any book, account or other document or any estimate, return or information which he is required to produce or furnish by virtue of any order made under this act, wilfully or recklessly gives any false or misleading information, or makes any false or misleading statement; or

(c) assaults or obstructs any person duly authorised by an order made by the minister under this act to enter or inspect any premises while such person is acting in the execution of his duty under this act, shall be guilty of an offence and on summary conviction thereof before a resident magistrate shall be liable to a fine not exceeding $2 million and in default of payment to imprisonment with or without hard labour for a term not exceeding two years.