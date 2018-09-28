Guyanese-owned engineering firm in Trinidad seeking to make its mark here

Try as it may, Guyana’s construction sector continues to be dogged by controversy.

An absence of customer satisfaction ranges from clients in the private sector bellyaching about sub-standard jobs that leave them having to apply remedies that often include significant and costly ‘do overs,’ to the state itself where billion-plus dollar constructions, including schools become shrouded in what, not infrequently, are corruption-related controversies that leave their imprint on the quality of the finished product.

Over time, the controversy and scandal that have enveloped the local construction industry have led to calls for what might loosely be called a new national building contracting order, one that demands higher standards in terms of training and service delivery and insists, much more than it does at this time, on some measure of certification.

Not surprisingly, raising standards in the construction sector has been the subject of considerable debate in recent years, moreso since a steady trickle back home by re-migrants and the demand for larger, more complex structures have exposed the limitations that exist within the profession. Nor have the issues that have arisen at the various construction-related displays and exhibitions done much to attract focused attention to the problem.

At the Guyana Trade and Exhibition (GuyTIE) event at the Marriott Hotel last week Prem and Larry Doodnauth, the father and son team that own and manage PSKL Engineering Designs were focused on making the point to the throngs passing through the crowded showrooms that at a time when Guyana may well be on the cusp of a transformative developmental takeoff, they have much to put on the table in terms of contributing to raising standards in the construction industry. Like so many other Guyanese who have made their mark elsewhere, in this instance in Trinidad and Tobago, the senior Doodnauth, Prem, is ready to ‘make a statement in the building sector, bringing with him his son, Larry, who is clearly up for the new business adventure.

New, frankly, is a bad choice of words. PSKL has already made a mark here undertaking commercial construction here as long ago as 2006 in Berbice and in Diamond. Now, Prem says, they are ready to take a more significant plunge at home and are already engrossed in ‘setting up shop’ at premises situated at 1 Delph Street, Campbellville. That will be their home base though the Doodnauths say that they intend to strike out for various parts of the country to sell, first, their standards and afterwards their services to a market which they see embracing both the public and private sectors.

It took a while to get through the bewildering array of services which PSKL says it seeks to offer in Guyana. They range from routine construction services to project and construction management. Fabricating and welding, roofing works and the erection of security fencing are, they say, among their specializations.

With their Delph Street operation due to be ‘up and running’ within (approximately) a month, the Doodnauths had taken time off from preparations for their own local launch to make an appearance at GuyTIE.

The company says that its “professional team” hails from Guyana “but has gained vast experience working in Trinidad & Tobago, on many projects in the industrial, commercial, multi-residential and residential sector” and that they have “completed many projects locally & regionally”. Impressive boasts which they say they aim to back up with performance once they ‘get going’ in Guyana.