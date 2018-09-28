Linden Enterprise Network, Chamber rolling with ‘mining town’s economic tide

It’s difficult not to see Linden as a community still struggling to recuperate from the protracted effects of the decline of an industry upon which the community had, for decades, depended far too thoroughly on and aside from which there has not, at least as yet, been found a feasible option.

Earlier this week the Stabroek Business had sought to find some answers to the riddle of Linden’s likely economic future through the eyes of its private sector. We found a local Chamber of Commerce hamstrung by a patent absence of a robust business community, an acute scarcity of really gainful employment and a handful of seemingly media-shy business houses that appeared less than keen on engaging us on the business climate in the one-time ‘mining town.’

We found the Chief Executive Officer of the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN), an amiable businesslike woman with degrees in Computer Science and Business Administration named Tannizia Gasper businesslike and accommodating. If there is an entity in Linden around which a sense of business evolves it is LEN…..