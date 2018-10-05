Caesar’s Logi products braving challenges of agro-processing sector

We met 79-year -old John Caesar at his place of business, named Caesar’s Logi and situated at 160 Pineapple Street Linden. When we got there he was peeling a pile of eddoes with what appeared to be a sharpened pot spoon. You could tell from the deft manipulation of his wrists and the swiftness with which the dark skin disappeared from the eddo leaving the white flesh exposed that his skill has been honed over time.

He was carefully covered with some garment to protect his skin from the familiar itching that comes from contact with eddo. Oddly enough, while he is unquestionably ‘the boss’ the unenviable task of peeling eddo falls to him. Neither his three daughters nor any of his five employees care much for that particular chore.

When it comes to talking about the enterprise, too, Caesar takes a back seat, assigning that task to Caroline, one of the three siblings…..