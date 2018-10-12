STEM Guyana seeking diaspora, private sector support for new “Reading and Robotics” initiative

STEM Guyana and its partners have launched a nationwide Reading and Robotics programme in order encourage students to read more, while creating opportunities for them to learn about robotics, coding and Mathematics, and Chairperson of STEM Guyana Karen Abrams has said that support from the diaspora and the business community will be critical for its success.

The initiative is being undertaken by STEM Guyana in collaboration with the National Library, the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, the Office of the First Lady and the private sector, and Abrams says the latter is poised to benefit as much as the public sector.

“What we are seeking to do is to create a countrywide resource possessed of skills that will be as useful to strengthening capacity in the public sector as it will be in building the country’s entrepreneurial base,” Abrams told Stabroek Business…..