With IDB help, GO-Invest starts new era of investment and export promotion

In 2015, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) data for 2011–2014 showed that non-traditional exports averaged 0.6% of all Guyana’s exports. The Unit Rejection Rate in the US for Guyana’s fruits and vegetables from 2006–2010 was six rejections per US$1 million. The World Economic Forum’s 2015 Global Competitiveness Report ranked Guyana 121st out of 140 countries.

However, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Owen Verwey, the Agency is moving to tackle global competiveness and into a promising new era of investment and export promotion.

In early 2016, the Agency started on the path of streamlining and modernising its operations to implement the Ministry of Business’ Strategic Plan 2016-2020 to promote non-traditional, value-added exports— especially in manufacturing, forestry, tourism and agriculture—and reduce Guyana’s dependence on exports of gold, bauxite, sugar and rice…..