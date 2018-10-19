Dozens of business leads being pursued after GuyTIE

Local companies are reported to be presently pursuing up to 50 business leads, which began at the recently concluded Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE). However, negotiations are on-going and it would be several months before a full determination about the success of those negotiations is made, Stabroek Business has been told.

Over 200 meetings were facilitated among the 113 buyers and 56 exhibitors over the three days of the exhibition. In addition, several trade missions met with many of the business representatives that participated in GuyTIE. Key among these were, the Brazilian Service of Support for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), The Chamber of Commerce of Cuba, The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), Invest St. Vincent and the Grenadines (InvestSVG) and the St. Kitts/Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, met with the Korean and Cuban delegations and discussed areas for cooperation, such as infrastructure, tourism development, agriculture and strengthening GO-Invest among others. They committed to continued engagements.

As a follow-up to the exhibition, developmental partner for GuyTIE, CaribExport, who provided technical and financial support for the event, will also collaborate with the Steering Committee to conduct workshops with sponsors and exhibitors to garner feedback on the overall performance of the recently concluded event. These workshops will be conducted in November. Information gathered from the follow-up workshops will be used to strengthen the next edition of GuyTIE…..