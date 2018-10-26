UG’s “purpose built” Institute of Food and Nutrition Security offering degree from January

Next year’s formal commencement of tuition by the University of Guyana’s Institute of Food and Nutrition Security (IFANS) is inextricably linked to his administration’s objective of fashioning a university that is directly responsive to the developmental needs of the country, University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith has told the Stabroek Business.

On Tuesday during an interview at his Turkeyen Secretariat, Professor Griffith told the Stabroek Business that next year’s opening of its doors to students and researchers by IFANS is a microcosm of a broader objective of fashioning a university where academic and research pursuits are concerned with directly responding to the country’s food and nutrition security concerns. IFANS is being created with funding from the Food and Agriculture Organization. (FAO).

IFANS was due to be formally launched yesterday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre with a symposium in which industry, students, researchers and small proprietors in the food and beverage sector were expected to participate. Yesterday’s launch was tagged as one of four “critical milestones” for the longer term success of IFANS, the other three being the January 2019 commencement of the Institute’s BSc Degree in Food Sciences, the recruitment of relevant staff to the Institute and the acquisition of land, facilities and equipment for research by 2021…..