Stock Market Update

GASCI reports that session 757's trading results showed consideration of $3,921,300 from 29,144 shares traded in 10 transactions as compared to session 756's trading results which showed consideration of $2,805,400 from 22,025 shares traded in 4 transactions. The stocks active this week were DIH, DTC and RBL.

Banks DIH Limited’s (DIH) two trades totalling 8,500 shares represented 29.17% of the total shares traded. DIH’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $40.2, which showed no change from its previous close. DIH’s trades contributed 8.71% ($341,700) of the total consideration. Both of DIH’s trades were at $40.2.

Demerara Tobacco Company Limited’s (DTC) seven trades totalling 644 shares represented 2.21% of the total shares traded. DTC’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $900.0, which showed no change from its previous close. DTC’s trades contributed 14.78% ($579,600) of the total consideration. All of DTC’s trades were at $900.0.

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited’s (RBL) single trade of 20,000 shares at $150.0 represented 68.62% of the total shares traded. RBL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $150.0, which showed an increase of $15.0 from its previous close of $135.0. RBL’s trade contributed 76.51% ($3,000,000) of the total consideration.

Best bid: The highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security.

Best offer: The lowest price at which a seller is offering to sell securities.

TERM OF THE WEEK

Direct Placement: Selling a new issue by placing it with one or several institutional investors rather than offering it for sale publicly.

Source: Dictionary of Financial and Securities Terms.

Notes

1 – Interim Results

2 – Prospective Dividends

3 – Shows year-end EPS but Interim Dividend

4 – Shows Interim EPS but year-end Dividend

EPS: earnings per share for 12 months period to the date the latest financials have been prepared. These include:

2005 – Final results for GTI.

2015 – Final results for CJL.

2016 – Interim results for PHI.

2016 – Final Results for HCL and JPS.

2017 – Interim results for CCI, DDL, DTC, BTI, GSI, RDL and SPL.

2017 – Final results for DIH, CBI, DBL and RBL.

As such, some of these EPS calculations are based on un-audited figures.

P/E Ratio: Price/Earnings Ratio = Last Trade Price/EPS

Dividend yield = Dividends paid in the last 12 months/last trade price.

