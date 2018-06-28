Entertainment

Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb honoured at Buckingham Palace with knighthood

By Staff Writer
Barry Gibb (centre) and his family

LONDON,  (Reuters) – Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb received a knighthood from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where he was honoured for his services to music and charity.

The 71-year old, who began the hugely successful pop group with brothers Maurice and Robin in 1958, was knighted by Prince Charles as part of the Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours list.

“It’s the greatest honour you can receive obviously and I’m just blown away by the idea of it,” the musician said.

Gibb is the last remaining member of the band, known for hits such as “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever”.

