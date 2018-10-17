Kaiso veterans unite at Sunshine Awards

(Trinidad Guardian) Veteran T&T calypsonians the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool) and Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) were honoured at Sunshine Awards at the Robert Treat Hotel in New Jersey on Saturday night.
During a performance on the night, Chalkdust also paid tribute to the late Samuel “Brigo” Abraham by performing a few of his (Brigo’s) songs. Brigo died last year at the age of 76.
Brigo’s daughter, Janelle Abraham, was also at the event. In August, Abraham created a Carnival band to honour her father named the “Brigo Cultural Band.” The band participated in the New Jersey City Carnival and won the prize for Best T-shirt Band of the Year.
Speaking about Saturday’s awards, Abraham told Guardian Media it allowed her to catch up with Liverpool, her Godfather, Sparrow and Crazy, who had also been a major part of her childhood.
Abraham said she was excited over the reunion and noted that she was working on more projects connected to Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.
The Sunshine Awards, which was hosted by comedians Errol Fabian and Nikki Crosby, was started in 1989 to recognise excellence in the performing arts, education, science and sports of the Caribbean countries. The event has since expanded to include artistes from countries in South America, Central America and Africa.
