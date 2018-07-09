PAC’s dissatisfaction with Government officials’ responses

Two weeks ago, the police in Malaysia raided 12 properties linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak in a money-laundering investigation. The raid netted at least US$273 million in value, comprising, jewellery, watches, and handbags, among others. Police considered it the largest seizure in Malaysian history. The investigation relates to allegations of corruption at the defunct state investment fund, known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), that the former Prime Minister had set up in 2009 to promote economic development. He has since been charged on four counts of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power.

Over in Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau Court sentenced former Prime Minister Nawab Sharif and his daughter to ten years and seven years respectively in prison over the purchase of high-end flats in London. They were also fined a total of 10 million pounds sterling, and the properties confiscated on behalf of the Pakistani Government.

Today’s article is based on media reports that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communities has requested the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to suspend its examination of the public accounts for 2016 to allow Regional Executive Officers (REOs) time to prepare themselves to provide the necessary clarifications on the findings in the Auditor General’s report relating to their respective Regions. ….