The consulting contract for the proposed New Demerara Harbour Bridge

On 18 September 2017, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) received a request from the political opposition to investigate the award of the contract to LievenseCSO for the conduct of a feasibility study and design of the proposed New Demerara Bridge. The PPC completed its investigation and issued its report on 2 August 2018, the contents of which were highlighted in the media. It is not clear whether the report was presented to the National Assembly, as provided for by Article 212CC (2) of the Constitution.

Considering that the PPC had tabled a similar report on the irregularities in the procurement of drugs and medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), one would expect it to do likewise in respect of this report. This is especially so in the light of the political opposition’s request to the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) to carry out its own investigation with a view to laying criminal charges against the Minister of Public Infrastructure. Incidentally, the GPHC report is required to be published in the newspapers within 45 days of its issue to the Assembly, but there was no evidence that this was done.

In our article of 2 October 2017, we had referred to the award of the contract to LievenseCSO amid allegations that there was a violation of the Procurement Act relating to single source procurement. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) had explained that qualified consultants were sought worldwide, and LievenseCSO was recommended. Accordingly, the MPI selected the consulting firm through single source method with the “knowledge of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which also granted permission for its engagement with LievenseCSO”. The Ministry further stated that the firm’s bid was subsequently found to be the best, technically and financially…..