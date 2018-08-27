The Anticipated Flow of Oil Revenue

If corruption is a disease, transparency is an essential part of its treatment.

Kofi Annan, Former Secretary-General of the UN

As the world mourns the death of Kofi Annan, let us pause to remember that it was during his tenure that the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNAC) came into being. Kofi Annan wrote the Foreword, and his thoughts on the effects of corruption will always be remembered as one of the best, if not the best, that have ever been articulated on the subject:….