 Don’t rock it so    

“God just pass through,” the Rasta man concluded while calmly filming with his phone, the chaotic scenes in one of the busiest areas in downtown Port-of-Spain (POS). The panicked flock of birds darted back and forth above crowded Charlotte Street their collective compass confused, when the frantic wailing and screaming erupted as vehicles swayed, buildings large and small trembled, and power lines rocked like hammocks with hangovers.

Some young men bolted into a blinding sprint, strangers clung on to each other and what they could, crying as the desperate about the deadly, for the divine. “God just pass nearby Trinidad” the dreadlocked citizen transformed into candid cameraman chuckled in his commentary on the biggest quake to hit the twin island republic in decades. Nearby the cross and orb, atop the famous Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral which marked its bicentenary completion this year, dangled precariously as sections gave way…..