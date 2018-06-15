Frankly Speaking

Delayed development being confronted…

According to upbeat Minister Patterson

I think Dr Cheddi Jagan was President when a most loyal Party-Man-Minister, Harripersaud Nokta, essayed to outline vision when articulating a grand transportation plan across the three counties.

Vision embodying policies and programmes speaks to transformation, even if mostly long-term. Announced Mr Nokta: This plan will enable Guyanese to board their vehicles at Charity and have a choice of coming out or not until they arrive at Paramaribo or Cayenne.

Of course he was promising top-class roads, stellings, bridges and ferries that would easily facilitate such travel. Was his visionary plans achieved? Partly. Thanks to Dr Jagdeo’s Berbice Bridge and the European Guyana-Suriname ferry boat…..

