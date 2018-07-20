Frankly Speaking

Piracy: The Catch? Or the Coke?

Concerning “new Sheriff”, Boom-Out Miner-Minister Simona

By

Mosa’s Pants – and Deuteronomy

Just another of my very brief, non-intellectual offerings today.

Recall that two or three columns ago – titled “Stories I’m scared to tell” – I recorded true but scary tales of crooked, corrupt rogue elements of our “Disciplined” Forces. From army to Prison Wardens.

Now today’s lead piece could be subtitled: Piracy- A true story. Again the coward in me surfaces, so I can’t name names or very specific marine locations as told to me by my knowledgeable, reliable and matured Essequibo Countryman-source…..

