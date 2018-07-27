Just how can elections rigging take place?

Empowering Afro-Guyanese business-persons – only?

As both a “then–PNC man” and professional public servant who doubled as General Elections PR/Publicity head for three elections, I attracted the ire of the PPP-plus opponents and other independent or “civic-society” types. They tended to classify me as some electoral engineer/a rigger. Especially during the 1980 and 1985 polls which the PNC won.

Beginning in 1968 that party was tainted with the real or perceived characteristic of “rigging” elections, stealing the electoral will of the people. Especially the thousands of voters who favoured Cheddi Jagan’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Frankly Speaking, no matter how consistently the existing PNC die-hards would essay to deny known facts, significant, even “massive” elections fraud was perpetrated. I’m talking about ’68 to ’85 – including a referendum. But I Allan Fenty was never included in the art and science of PNC (alleged) electoral control and manipulation…..