`My African fore-parents were never slaves, but…’

– Afro-Business: Land? Manufacturing?

Firstly, two personal contextual points: my avid interest in Guyana’s social history was really ignited by the late historian Vere T. Daly; (he was in the second ever batch of trained teachers with my uncle A.B.C. Fenty and I still have a copy of Daly’s “A Short History of the Guyanese People” autographed by him); secondly, I wrote short-stories from my teens to my thirties winning the then topmost national prize in 1973 (?); that prizewinning story was based on the 1823 East Coast Uprising; two of my historical- fiction stories remain unpublished – one about “Kofi – Governor of Berbice” and “This land is mine” about a getaway Rebel Slave/Amerindian “collaboration” against the Dutch.

Now and then I do regret not attending any high school or university to become a “bright” researcher and historian- like Doctors Rose and McGowan-and His Excellency. Which all brings me to this past Sunday Stabroek editorial, then my lead caption.

Sunday’s editorial –obviously penned by an editorial writer versed in our history-stimulated my interest because of my insights from V.T. Daly and my elementary foray into the relationship among slave, master and first people-our so-called, erroneously-named “Amerindians”…..