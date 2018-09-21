All before the oil-and-gas jubilee elections

Sexual misconduct: America and the Third World

This humble column hereby lays claim to directing national attention – some two years ago – to the fact that the 2020 General Elections will attract some robust characteristics.

Like this grassroots columnist, even the more sophisticated commentators and analysts could have anticipated context and quite imminent characterisations.

Because the year 2020 has been earmarked for what is described as “First Oil” – when Exxon’s wells actually produce quantities of our top-quality crude-oil, measured in “barrels.” 2020, as I long reminded, will be the 50th Anniversary of our becoming a Republic. In other words another Golden Jubilee! As in 2016. Won’t His Excellency want to generate another celebratory “good-feelings” splurge in February of that year? Perhaps with inputs from ExxonMobil and other Oil Companies? Man! I’m hoping to be around. To see how the electorate will vote. Can’t you all imagine the “national sweeteners” that could be made available to the populace? Especially the electorate? But what’s happening in the Republic right now? Fifteen months before 2020? Let’s check…..