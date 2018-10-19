Our Political “Trustees” – and Public Trust

…But still an unlikely, military politician

So you are some category of Guyanese – and over eighteen years. You can vote at Guyana’s elections as you become a member of the electorate. (Incidentally, do you know the laws which govern elections and your act of voting?)

But this portion simply has to do with those persons you cast your vote for. Just why did you support that person? One, or multiple reasons? And how much did you actually, really know about your favoured candidate? I promise a brief “sermon” to provoke thought – amidst all of your life’s routine challenges.

Many societies and cultures hold that periodic elections constitute a vital bulwark of democracy. (I understand that “democracy” is the system that insists that the people determine who governs and manages institutions and resources in their interest. How well does that work?)

Politicians – those who “practice” politics- the vying for group representation, power, government – solicit your support/vote. They form governments and become effectively administrators, managers, arbiters, ultimate decision-makers at national levels. (The more political in governments then employ professionals, experts in numerous specific fields to assist them to manage our resources – our lives!)….