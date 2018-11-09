Coming from Queens (N.Y., N.Y.) to vote?

I agree with Miss Mosa about (traditional) voter apathy relevant to Local Community Elections. An additional reason to those usually advanced is simply the perception – and reality – that both the governing party and its opposition counterpart find ways to continue control of even independent persons or groups elected to manage local authorities. How? Why?

The central Georgetown-based Ministries of Communities and Finance are pivotal to how much “independence” or autonomy local community authorities are allowed. The Administrative Regions submit their (neighbourhoods’) budgets to the Communities Minister. He then has to “reason” with his powerful counterpart, Finance Minister Hon. Winston “Goodlife” Jordan. The annual national budget has the last word and decision governing how much funding goes towards the Regions’ and Local authorities’ capital projects.

Right there the financial “independence” of the local administrators and managers is sort of compromised. Community rates and taxes would never suffice. There should be permanent local fund-raising ventures…..