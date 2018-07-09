Building bridges at the intersections of faith and sexual diversity

By Reverend Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth

(Guyana Presbyterian aChurch, Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association)

Almost every society faces issues of discrimination to varying degrees, where people reject others because of differences and where various forms of domination and control affect relationships – whether it is men over women, leaders over followers, large nations over small ones or in different forms of gender/sexual orientation, age/race/tribe/caste/class supremacy. The Caribbean is not an exception, influenced by our history of oppressive relationships where the convergence of economic control and violence, and a legacy of colonialism and imperialism created powerful forces for purposes of exploitation and conquests.

Patriarchal ideology was instrumental in maintaining an ordered social system for entrenched hierarchies, gender constructs and control. The structure of “father ruled society” based on Victorian principles and religious teaching ordered norms for gender relations and patriarchal rights of males as heads of households, Christian heterosexual marriage and nuclear families as widely accepted and God-given. As such, Christians struggle with issues of sexual diversity, especially since it probes into the area of sexuality, which is difficult for the church to speak about. The influence of Victorian norms has led to an unhealthy approach in understanding family dynamics, human sexuality, and the “othering” of persons who do not conform.

According to the World Council of Churches: “Traditional sexual ethics are inadequate because a) they themselves are flawed, and b) they are inadequate to deal with the new world that the people of God find themselves in. A new practice and theology of sexuality need to be forged. This theology needs to reclaim the theology of the body and to practice pastoral care and approaches that are more appropriate for the varied human sexual experiences.” (Churches’ Response To Human Sexuality, https://www.oikoumene.org/en/resources/documents/assembly/2006-porto-alegre/3-preparatory-and-background-documents/churches-response-to-human-sexuality)….