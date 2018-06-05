Latin View

U.N. and OAS should look into Trump’s forcible separation of children from their immigrant parents

By

President Trump’s practice of separating growing numbers of immigrant parents from their children is so cruel — and unnecessary — that it should be denounced by international organizations such as the United Nations.

Even some well-known Republicans are suggesting an international inquiry into this abhorrent family separation policy.

Al Cardenas, former chairman of the American Conservative Union and former head of Florida’s Republican Party, tweeted this week that, “Maybe sadly we need to call upon” the United Nations and the Organization of American States “to look into our 3rd world policy of separating forcibly children from their parents.”….

