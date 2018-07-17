Latin View

Nicaragua bleeds, but the U.N. looks the other way

By
Daniel Ortega

At long last, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has spoken out about the killing of at least 264 people in Nicaragua’s anti-government protests over the past three months. But his statement, in addition to being long overdue, is pitiful.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson, Guterres said that he is “deeply concerned” about “the continuing and intensifying violence in Nicaragua,” as well as by the July 9 attack against that country’s mediators from the Catholic Church. He also called on “all parties” to refrain from using violence.

But, shamefully, he didn’t say that the overwhelming majority of the killings were carried out by President Daniel Ortega’s regime…..

