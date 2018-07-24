Democrats must talk tougher on Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba if they want to win Florida

If Democrats want to win the Hispanic vote in Florida — a key swing state — in upcoming elections, it won’t be enough for them to say that President Trump locks up immigrant infants in cages, sides with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin against U.S. intelligence agencies and heads one of the most corruption-ridden administrations in recent U.S. history.

Democratic candidates will need to speak out much louder about the crimes against humanity that are taking place in Nicaragua and Venezuela, and denounce Trump’s refusal to consider asylum petitions from large numbers of people fleeing the horrors of Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.

All this crossed my mind while reading former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks this week during his visit to Colombia, where he called on the international community to isolate Nicaragua’s de facto dictator Daniel Ortega’s regime…..