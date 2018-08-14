Latin View

Cuba’s new constitution is worse than the old one

By
Former Cuban President Raul Castro speaking during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/Pool/File Photo

Cuba’s announcement of a new constitution that would remove references to a “communist society” and recognize the right to private property has generated a lot of enthusiastic headlines around the world. But I read the 755 paragraph document, and — trust me — it’s no step toward modernization.

On the contrary, it’s dreadful!

According to recent news reports from Havana, Cuba’s National Assembly on July 22 approved the draft of the new constitution, which is expected to replace the current 1976 Soviet-era charter.

The proposed Constitution will now go to a process of approval by a government-controlled referendum, and will almost certainly be approved later this year. Cuba’s president Miguel Diaz Canel claimed the referendum over the new Constitution reflects the country’s “genuine democracy.”….

