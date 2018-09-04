The flow of refugees fleeing Venezuela is about to become a tidal wave

When I interviewed Christian Kruger, the director of Colombia’s migration office, about the estimated 1 million Venezuelan refugees who have flooded his country in recent years, he told me that he expects the number of exiles moving to his and other Latin American countries to double over the next year.

I was stunned. Did he really mean “double?”

“Unfortunately, yes,” Kruger responded. If Venezuela’s economic collapse continues, as seems likely, “We estimate that the number of Venezuelans who will have moved to Colombia will not be 1 million, but 2 million over the next 12 months. And the same may happen in Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile and other countries.”….