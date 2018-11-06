Hispanics, blacks, Jews, gays and other minorities should vote against Trump’s candidates

Obviously, millions of Americans are not going to vote Democratic today. However, there are at least five reasons why Hispanics, blacks, Jews, gays and other minorities — plus women — should vote against Republican candidates in the midterm elections, especially those of us who have voted for both Democratic and Republican candidates in the past.

First, this country needs to balance President Trump’s near-absolute powers with an opposition Congress.

Trump controls the House, the Senate and the Supreme Court. He wants to intimidate independent media into becoming Fox News-like government propaganda outlets. If he emerges victorious from his hate-mongering election strategy, he will be emboldened, becoming an even more extremist populist autocrat…..