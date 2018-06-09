Prize worthy

In 1987, the Guyana Prize for Literature was established by the late President Desmond Hoyte. It has remained the most prestigious literary award in Guyana and the Caribbean.

“Its aim is to promote, encourage and reward the generation of good literature in Guyana in particular and the Caribbean in general,” its website states.

In a report published by the Stabroek News earlier this week, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, who has responsibility for culture, disclosed that the feasibility of continuing the prize is to be examined…..