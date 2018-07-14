Road to freedom

I knew an elderly man who was not in agreement with women and girls wearing pants. A teenager at the time, I used to be fearful about him seeing me when I was dressed in pants even when I was not on the premises of the religious institution where most of the admonishment occurred.

He based his criticisms on Deuteronomy 22:5: “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God.”

After a while, in the spirit of rebellion, I wore pants with little thought as to what the elder or other persons thought or said about it. I reject any attempt by individuals, state or religion to control one’s freedom. And no one should stay silent if any system encroaches on their fundamental rights…..