Million-dollar dreams

There is no limit to what the mind can conceive. Fantasies are experienced daily by many if not most people. It is easy to daydream about the things we wish for. And it is a coping mechanism to deal with harsh realities.

Dreams about acquiring wealth have motivated many to work assiduously. And, now, with our imminent oil industry, there is a flow of optimism.

The suggestion by Professor Clive Thomas that every Guyanese household should receive cash payouts has started a conversation. While many have welcomed the suggestion, others are skeptical. It has once again reminded us that most of our citizens are poor though Guyana has always been rich. The conditions to acquire wealth have always existed here. It suggests that the children of this land were never meant to just exist but live meaningfully…..