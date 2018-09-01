It can happen to any of us

The first incident of maternal filicide I recall encountering here occurred in the 90s, when a young woman killed her newborn baby by throwing him into a latrine. A singer had even made a song in which the mother was vilified.

However, maternal filicide is more common than we would like to imagine or accept. There have been many cases across the world.

In 1994, Dora Luz Buenrostro killed her three children by stabbing them. In 1998, she was tried and found guilty and sentenced to death…..