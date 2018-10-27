Escape to Lethem

The air in Lethem seems unpolluted. Though the heat is almost unbearable at times, and the dusty, bumpy red dust roads can be a bother, there is no denying the splendor of the place, which is still pristine in many ways. Living spaces are not as cramped as is the reality in many parts of Georgetown. The people generally seem more relaxed. One might assume that they do not spend much time worrying about minor issues. Maybe it is the beauty of the nature around them that calms them. Acres of land, with trees gently swaying, lie unspoiled by man’s intrusion; one can stroll across the land and for a while forget about time, mortality and the anxieties of life.

Most of us work to pay bills, feed and clothe ourselves; some hardly ever take breaks or find time for introspection. And so, without realising it, for years we can fall into a routine that does not foster personal growth or happiness. And with that, we are affected by constant conflicts and exist in a death ritual disguised as living. Those are some reasons why we must at times deliberately choose to find a getaway and enjoy another type of existence, even if for a short time.

I enjoy being alone and I enjoy silence. Most writers can relate to this. The peace I experienced during my first visit to Lethem earlier this year gave birth to a yearning to return whenever possible. It is a call I will have to yield to several times during this lifetime. Maybe some mission involving the beautiful town will be revealed with time…..