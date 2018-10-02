Guyana Review

Igniting a STEM technology ‘fire’ in Guyana

Education

By Staff Writer
STEMGuyana Co-Founder, Karen Abrams

STEMGuyana Co-Founder, Karen Abrams, talks with Guyana Review about the origins, challenges and objectives of the programme

GR: It has been three years since your family team brought the STEM technology programme to Guyana. Where do you hope to take the programme?

KA: We want to work with partners in Guyana to expose and engage as many young people as possible to the ‘backside’ of technology.  Our young people have ‘a thing’ for gadgets. They’re familiar with the Internet, Instagram, facebook and so on… like citizens the world over, we’ve mastered consumption of IT.

Our goal is to have our young people understand and master the creation of IT.  This is the space where the well – paid opportunities will be in the future both locally and globally…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana Review

The perils of relying on oil as the only resource for development

VS Naipaul: a man who cast doubt on post-colonial liberal certainties

Sustainable expansion of Guyana’s export earnings

Comments

Trending