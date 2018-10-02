Guyana Review

No walk in the park

An interview with President David Arthur Granger

By Staff Writer
President David Granger

Politics

GR: I want to begin with a foreign policy question, Excellency. Given the various important foreign policy issues on the international agenda would you be attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly?

Granger:   No. I have decided to pay attention to domestic issues which I feel are high priority at this time of the Guyana history, of the development of the coalition.

 

GR: Local Government Elections, Excellency?….

Around the Web

More in Guyana Review

The perils of relying on oil as the only resource for development

VS Naipaul: a man who cast doubt on post-colonial liberal certainties

Sustainable expansion of Guyana’s export earnings

Comments

Trending