The Small Business Bureau: Mission, Challenges and Accomplishments

The Small Business Bureau, a semi-autonomous agency within what is now the Ministry of Business, commenced operations in 2010, based on its mandate as set out in the Small Business Act of 2004 (SBA). The role of the Small Business Bureau as outlined in the SBA is to:
● Develop and implement programmes to foster small business development
and growth inclusive of access to finance
● Review and promotion of Government policies which address the issues
affecting small businesses….
