Guyana Review

The Small Business Bureau: Mission, Challenges and Accomplishments

Small Business

By Staff Writer
Dr Lowell Porter

The Small Business Bureau, a semi-autonomous agency within what is now the Ministry of Business, commenced operations in 2010, based on its mandate as set out in the Small Business Act of 2004 (SBA). The role of the Small Business Bureau as outlined in the SBA is to:

 

●             Develop and implement programmes to foster small business development

               and growth inclusive of access to finance

 

●             Review and promotion of Government policies which address the issues

               affecting small businesses….

Around the Web

More in Guyana Review

Venezuela’s non-participation before the ICJ in the controversy over the Essequibo Region

Influencing public discourse on Oil and Gas in Guyana: The role of the media

Foreign Policy in the Twenty-First Century

Comments

Trending