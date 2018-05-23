Guyana News

AFC ‘outraged’ at three-year jailing of farmer for eight grammes ganja

-calls again for sentencing reform

By
Carl Mangal

Voicing outrage at a three-year jail term for a farmer, the Alliance for Change (AFC) is once again calling for an upgrade of the laws of Guyana to ensure that custodial sentences for small quantities of marijuana are removed in their entirety.

The party which is part of the ruling APNU+AFC coalition yesterday expressed deep concern after 27 year old father and poultry farmer Carl Mangal was sentenced to three years’ incarceration, for the possession of eight grammes of marijuana.

In a statement the party noted that it is not questioning the decision of the magistrate in any way as it recognizes that the magistrate, as is the case with all her colleagues, are “constrained by the law with regard to the issue of custodial sentencing for possession of small quantities of marijuana.”….

