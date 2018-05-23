AG’s Chambers, miner for trial over missing diamonds

Unable to locate what it describes as “stones” that are purported to be diamonds, which were recovered by police from a robbery in 1994, the Attorney-General’s Chambers has said it is prepared to go to trial against owner Ronald Khan.

The announcement was made yesterday morning by Solicitor General (SG) Kim Kyte, who said that no settlement will be made, while adding that Khan, a miner, will have to prove that the stones were in fact diamonds and carried a value of $54 million as is being claimed by him.

Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln had previously adjourned the case for report after the state requested additional time to locate the diamonds as it had been indicated by counsel for Khan that once his uncut diamonds were found, he would no longer pursue the matter…..