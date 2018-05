The body of a Guyana Goldfields Inc manager, which bore several suspected stab wounds, was found on Monday night at his Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown apartment.

Neil Whyte, 42, whose address was also given by police as Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was found nude and bound on a bed in the apartment he occupied at Lot 258 Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg.

An ex-employee, who had visited Whyte shortly before he was found, has since been arrested…..