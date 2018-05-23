Guyana News

Herstelling man accused of drowning estranged wife

Lowtie Atwaroo and Daniel Watson in happier times

A Herstelling, East Bank Demerara man is now in police custody after witnesses say he drowned his estranged wife in a community drain on Monday evening.

The police say witnesses saw Lowtie Atwaroo, 32, called ‘Mona’, of Lot 1221 Plantain Walk, Herstelling, New Housing Scheme, being submerged in the drain by the suspect but she was motionless by the time they went to help her.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Watson, 38, a labourer, from whom Atwaroo had separated.

Atwaroo and Watson lived together in a common-law relationship for a number of years. However, the woman ended the relationship about two months ago due to his abusive behaviour and went to her father’s house…..

