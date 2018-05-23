Private sector breakfast seminar to focus on corporate governance

In an attempt to inspire directors and senior executives to lead their organisations with a progressive approach to corporate governance, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute, will be hosting a breakfast seminar today.

At the launch of the event yesterday afternoon, executive member of the PSC, Ramesh Dookhoo pointed out that the first in the planned series of three breakfast seminars will be held today at 7:00 am. Dookhoo also noted that so far they were about 42 participants, coming from both the private sector and state-owned corporations.

“The attendance looks reasonable. There are a number of sponsors coming on board and you can come (today) and register at the door,” Dookhoo said, at the press conference…..