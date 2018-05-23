Survivors of horrific Kuru Kururu accident recuperating slowly

Four survivors, including two children from the horrific two-vehicle collision on the Kuru Kururu Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, are still hospitalised and are slowly recuperating.

The four persons remaining in the hospital are Prem Persaud, and his wife, Rookmin Persaud, both of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara and, two children Jada Enmore, 8 and Tyrese Arthur, 4.

A relative of the Persauds, Naveta (only name given) on Monday told Stabroek News that her uncle had undergone a third procedure that day, while her aunt had another surgery to rectify injuries which she had suffered to her foot and hand…..