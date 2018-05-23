Guyana News

US group to fund UG’s business school innovation prize

By
Oslene Carrington

The US-based philanthropic organization, the Guy-ana Economic Development Trust is partnering with the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) of the University of Guyana (UG) to provide funding for an annual Guyana Innovation Prize to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

The organisation’s founder Oslene Carrington told Stabroek News yesterday “Several tens of thousands of US dollars are on the table for them to grow their businesses”.

Carrington, who made a presentation during one of the sessions at the SEBI Inaugural Entrepreneurial Conference 2018 held over the past three days at the Ramada (Georgetown) Princess Hotel, at Providence, told Stabroek News yesterday that soon the Guyana Innovation Prize will award students, faculty and alumni who are engaged in innovative projects and innovative research that is connected to technology and agro-processing…..

More in Guyana News

Key Cubana bombing suspect dies at 90

PNCR retracts statement on media

AFC ‘outraged’ at three-year jailing of farmer for eight grammes ganja

Guyana Goldfields manager murdered, visitor arrested

Herstelling man accused of drowning estranged wife

By

Probe underway into death of mother after delivery at NA hospital

Probe ordered after De Hoop accident leaves cops injured, force vehicle wrecked

default placeholder

AG’s Chambers, miner for trial over missing diamonds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×