Aishalton residents refute claim of unjust nomination process for impending polls

Two residents of Aishalton are disputing a letter writer’s claim that the nomination process for a toshao and councillors of Aishalton Village Council was not free and fair and that it was not understood by everyone present because the Returning Officer did not speak in Waphichan when asked to.

Former toshao Tony James and incumbent councillor Mackie Casimero on Saturday told Stabroek News that from all reports they have had, Leah Casimero, the letter writer, was impolite to the returning officer, who, despite her insistence for him to speak in Wapichan even though people understood what was being said, carried out his job professionally.

In Leah Casimero’s letter, published on May 19, she said, a grave injustice was committed against the Wapichan people of Aishalton when the returning officer “refused to provide explanations of the legal procedure in Wapichan language.”….