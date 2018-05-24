Guyana News

Bar Council raps Attorney General over comments on private lawyers

By
Basil Williams

Recent comments made by Attorney General Basil Williams SC that private lawyers who fail to hand over cases involving the state should be charged, are out of place and unnecessary, the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana said yesterday.

“The Bar Council ….views the comments made by the Attorney General as an entirely unwarranted attack on the professionalism and the independence of the members of the legal profession, unbecoming of a member of the Inner Bar”, the Association said yesterday in reaction to the contents of an article published in the Kaieteur News on May 18, 2018.

The Association said that it was very much concerned about the comments attributed to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs…..

